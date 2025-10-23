Insider Links Brewers To Shane Bieber Sweepstakes
The Milwaukee Brewers had the best regular season in team history in 2025 and now have to go regroup and try to do it again -- and more -- in 2026.
Milwaukee was the top regular season team in baseball this year, but won't be coming home with a World Series trophy. This Brewers' roster is young and cost-controlled for the most part and should be very similar next year. When it comes to Milwaukee, the club's biggest question marks are going to be in the starting rotation with Brandon Woodruff and José Quintana both having mutual options for 2026 and Freddy Peralta under a microscope in trade rumors.
When the offseason really kicks off after the World Series, it will be interesting to see who Milwaukee prioritizes bringing back and whether the team looks to add another veteran into the mix. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand seems to think the club could at least be a fit for another veteran hurler expected to hit the open market: Shane Bieber.
"No. 20) Shane Bieber, RHP, (age 31)," Feinsand said. "Bieber pitched well in his return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 3.57 ERA in seven regular-season starts for Toronto. The veteran showed solid command in his return, posting a 4.4 percent walk rate, and his 49.1 percent ground-ball rate was better than the MLB average. Bieber will be two full years removed from surgery when the season opens in '26, giving him -- and potential suitors -- reason to believe he can look like his old self. Potential fits: Brewers, Cubs, Rangers."
Shane Bieber would be a good target for the Brewers
Bieber has a $16 million player option with the Toronto Blue Jays that seems likely to be rejected with the hopes of landing a longer deal. That decision won't be officially made until after the World Series. He's someone worth watching if he does hit the open market, as expected.
Bieber won the 2020 American League Cy Young Award, is a two-time All-Star, and has a career 3.24 ERA in 143 total big league appearances. At 30 years old, he would be a very intriguing target for Milwaukee, especially if he lands a short-term deal looking to fully rebuild his value after missing most of the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Bieber is healthy now and pitching in the playoffs for the Blue Jays, but made just nine regular season starts over the last two years. He's someone with all of the talent in the world. The Brewers have shown they are a pitching factory. Getting a guy like Bieber into the mix would absolutely help.
More MLB: Former Brewers Catcher Retiring After 15 MLB Seasons