Insider Suggests Ex-Brewers Star Could Join Mets If Juan Soto Doesn't
The Juan Soto sweepstakes certainly is going to have a massive impact on free agency overall this offseason.
The biggest question swirling around Major League Baseball with the Winter Meetings set to kick off next week is where Soto will land. Pretty much every team in baseball is being impacted in some way by Soto's decision, despite just a handful being involved in the sweepstakes.
Soto likely will make a decision soon and the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers have been most involved in talks for him. Once he signs, other free agents likely will land deals with losers of the sweepstakes trying to respond.
Former Milwaukee Brewers star Willy Adames is someone who will be impacted by the decision. He has been linked to a variety of teams already throughout the offseason with all of the Soto suitors mentioned at different times.
ESPN's Buster Olney continued this trend and suggested the Mets as a fit for Adames among other options as well.
"More than any other player, Adames will benefit from Soto's final choice, because he fits so many of the bidders," Olney said. "He could be a third baseman for the Mets or the Yankees, and there is confidence among both of those teams that Adames could handle the scrutiny of New York.
"The Red Sox are in need of a right-handed hitter and Adames could be a fit, although Boston would have to be prepared to move Rafael Devers to a first base/DH type role sooner rather than later, and to move Triston Casas in a trade (presumably for the front-line starting pitching that the Red Sox need)."
Adames had a great 2024 season and surely will cash in soon once Soto makes his decision.
