Insider Suggests Potential Brewers-Rangers Winter Meetings Swap
The Milwaukee Brewers will be a very interesting team to watch over the next week or so.
The Winter Meetings are just about upon us and that is one of the most active times in the Major League Baseball calendar. There will be a flurry of moves made in free agency and probably even some trades made as the league's biggest decision-makers all get together.
Milwaukee will be an intriguing team to watch because it has a piece that will be of interest to other teams. All-Star closer Devin Williams has been a topic in trade rumors, although he certainly could stick around for the 2025 season.
Everything at this point is just chatter, but Williams is affordable and a true star in the bullpen. He'll be a free agent after the 2025 season ends and it's unknown what the team's long-term plan is with him.
Milwaukee should be able to contend in 2025 so it should keep Williams around, but it could never hurt to at least look around.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and David Schoenfield made a list of trades they want to see during the Winter Meetings and McDaniel suggested the Texas Rangers as a fit if Williams is made available.
"McDaniel: Texas Rangers," McDaniel said. "After a tough 2024 season, the Rangers are still all-in, paying a combined $128 million to five players next season. They have a playoff-caliber roster but need pitching depth, particularly multiple late-inning types for their bullpen. Williams has only one year of control left, so unlike the (Garrett Crochet) deal, he would cost one of the Rangers' top young arms, like Alejandro Rosario (93rd on my rankings), Emiliano Teodo, or Jack Leiter -- or possibly a position player like Justin Foscue."
If Williams could get a cost-controlled, young player like McDaniel mentioned in return, maybe a deal makes sense but only if the Brewers can get a haul and still contend.
More MLB: Brewers Rival Linked To Ex-Milwaukee Star Projected To Get $180M Deal