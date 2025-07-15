Insider Thinks Brewers Have Perfect Deadline Blockbuster Piece
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be one of the more interesting teams to follow in the final days before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The deadline is scheduled to pass on July 31st and right now the Brewers seemingly have a surplus of starting pitching. It's going to get even more difficult to figure out the rotation once Nestor Cortes works his way back as well. We'll see what happens.
There's been a lot of noise about Freddy Peralta but that seems like too big of a loss with Milwaukee firmly in contention in the National League Central. MLB.com's Marks Feinsand talked about Peralta, but also said that José Quintana is an "ideal" rental for a contender.
"Freddy Peralta, RHP, Brewers (2.0 fWAR)," Feinsand said. "José Quintana, LHP, Brewers (0.6 fWAR). Milwaukee currently occupies one of the NL’s Wild Card spots, so why would the Brewers trade away pieces of their highly effective rotation? Because that’s how the Brewers do business. Peralta is making $8 million this season and has an $8 million club option for 2026, making him a very attractive addition for several clubs.
"Quintana is owed less than $2 million for the rest of 2025, making him the ideal rental candidate for clubs seeking a rotation upgrade without adding substantial payroll. The Brewers have a starting-pitching surplus, especially now that Jacob Misiorowski has taken the league by storm, so moving a starter to address another area of need could be the best approach for Milwaukee."
Should the Brewers consider dealing the lefty?
