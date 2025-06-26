Insiders Address Brewers Trade Deadline Plans, Rhys Hoskins
What are the Milwaukee Brewers going to do in a few weeks when the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline gets here?
The deadline will come on July 31st and Milwaukee is trending in the right direction, for sure. The Brewers took down the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon to improve their record to 45-36. Milwaukee kept pace with the Chicago Cubs -- who beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday -- and is just 2 1/2 games backs from the top spot in the National League Central.
If the trade deadline was tomorrow, there would be no reason at all to sell. It's a few weeks ago, though, so nothing is set in stone. A bad week could completely change the math, but The Athletic's Chad Jennings, Aaron Gleeman, and Tim Britton said the Brewers -- along with the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays -- are "trending to the buy side."
"Tier 3: Trending to the buy side," Jennings, Gleeman, and Britton said. "Not so long ago, it would have been perfectly valid to declare any one of these teams dead in the water. The Brewers’ playoff odds slipped to 10 percent last month, the Rays got down to 11 percent, and the Blue Jays had only briefly risen above 45 percent — and they were mostly in the 30s — until just a few weeks ago.
"Are any of these three all-in buyers? Probably not. At least, not right now. The Brewers’ odds are still relatively underwhelming (40 percent or so), and both the Blue Jays and Rays have been in playoff contention for only a short amount of time. But things are trending in a good direction for all three. It’s at least worth wondering if they might hold onto Rhys Hoskins, Bo Bichette and Pete Fairbanks, and maybe even add a little bit at the deadline. Too early for any one of these teams to commit one way or the other, but they’ve put themselves back in the mix."
What's next for Milwaukee?
