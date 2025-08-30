Jackson Chourio Watch: When Brewers Expected To Activate OF
The Milwaukee Brewers took down the American League-leading Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night and could have an even better lineup as soon as Saturday afternoon.
Milwaukee will face off against the Blue Jays once again on the road and as of writing, the current expectation is that young outfielder Jackson Chourio will be back in the lineup.
Brewers reporter Sophia Minnaert shared on Friday night from manager Pat Murphy that Chourio is expected to be activated off of the Injured List and return to the lineup on Saturday afternoon.
"Jackson Chourio should be activated from the IL and back in the lineup tomorrow, Pat Murphy said. They wanted to give him an extra day after traveling and have a full workout on the field today," Minnaert said.
Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also shared that the expectation is that Chourio is back into the mix for the Brewers on Saturday.
The Brewers should get a big-time piece back on Saturday
"Jackson Chourio will be activated for tomorrow’s game," Rosiak said. "The Brewers wanted to give him a day to acclimate and make sure he’s 100 percent after a long travel day."
This is a big deal. Chourio is a star. Before going down with his hamstring injury, Chourio already was at 2.1 wins above replacement. He was on pace for an even better season than he had last year as a rookie. Chourio was slashing .276/.311/.474 with 17 home runs, 67 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 29 doubles, four triples, and 71 runs scored in 106 games played. The young outfielder has a chance at a second straight 20-20 season.
Milwaukee has been in a slight skid recently, but the Brewers got a much-needed 7-2 win over the Blue Jays on Friday and are going to be even better when they take the field on Saturday, unless there are any unexpected setbacks.
Milwaukee fans should be very excited right now. The Brewers are 84-52 ono the season right now and are getting a budding superstar back. Saturday will be a good day.
