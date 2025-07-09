Jacob Misiorowski Vs. Clayton Kershaw: Brewers-Dodgers Aces Trade Comments
The Milwaukee Brewers took on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night with one of the most electric pitching matchups you're going to see this season.
Milwaukee sent Jacob Misiorowski to the mound while the Dodgers sent legendary lefty Clayton Kershaw to the hill.
One thing that was a story before the action was that Kershaw was asked about Misiorowski and seemingly took a little dig at the rookie.
"Is that the guy with the ankle, the twisted-the-ankle-on-the-mound guy? I know he throws hard," Kershaw said as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "I saw a couple highlights. He throws hard. But so does everybody, except me."
Well, it certainly seems like he knows Misiorowski now. The Brewers phenom out-dueled Kershaw and went six innings while allowing just one earned run and striking out 12 batters. Kershaw went six innings and allowed two earned runs and struck out three.
After the game, Kershaw praised the young flamethrower.
"I know him now, huh? That was super impressive," Kershaw said, as shared by McCalvy. "That was unbelievable. It was really special. I mean, everything. Obviously the velo, but he’s got four pitches, commands the ball and made it –– I mean, I don’t know how you hit that, honestly."
Misiorowski was also asked about Kershaw.
"All of the respect in the world to face Kershaw," Misiorowski said. "You know, the 3,000 Ks, it's awesome to see a guy like that and matchup against him. I saw something online that he didn't know who I was. So I hope that he knows me now. It’s kind of cool. It is what it is."
Misiorowski continues to find ways to impress and now the club has a 52-40 record and is just 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National Leageu Central.
