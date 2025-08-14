Sal Frelick Has Message For Brewers Fans
The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance at history this season.
Well, Milwaukee continues to make history in different ways already. It's hard not to when you have a 76-44 record, but there's time for more. The Brewers look like the top World Series contender in the game right now and should be treated as such.
This Brewers team has gotten fans up and clamoring all season. Winning certainly helps with that, but there have been good vibes all season in general and that starts with the fans. Brewers fan-favorite Sal Frelick recently sent a message to Milwaukee fans amid all of the team's winning.
Sal Frelick sends message to Brewers fans as hot streak continues
"We understand that they work hard and pay for tickets to come watch us play," Frelick said. "It really does mean the world to us. Even going back to when it was flooded out there and the parking lots were closed, seeing everybody come out for that, it's unbelievable."
Frelick has had a breakout season so far. He's slashing .296/.358/.416 with nine homers, 47 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 57 runs scored, and has racked up 2.6 wins above replacement. Frelick won a Gold Glove Award last year and has been great defensively once again.
Frelick is a perfect example of what the Brewers do. He was selected in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft and worked his way through the system and quickly debuted in 2023. The Brewers do a good job of getting young guys up to the show quickly and then they can get their feet wet and contribute. Frelick had some growing pains -- like all players -- but has played at an All-Star level all season.
The roster in general is loaded with young guys, like Frelick, with sky-high potential. The Brewers' performance this season isn't a fluke. And what should be even scarier to opposing teams is the fact that Milwaukee's farm system is ranked No. 1 in baseball by Baseball America.
The Brewers are serious World Series contenders, have good vibes throughout the organization, have a chance to get even better over the next few years, and love the fans. What else could you want?