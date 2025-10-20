Milwaukee Brewers On SI

John Morris, Pitcher For Brewers, Inaugural Seattle Pilots Team, Dies at 84

The former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher passed away.

Jul 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the dugout rail against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning at PNC Park.Milwaukee won 6-5 in eleven innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
John Morris, a veteran of eight Major League Baseball seasons, passed away on Oct. 15. He was 84 years old.

Morris, of Lewes, DE, began his big league career in 1966 as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. He made 132 appearances throughout his big league career with the Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Pilots/Milwaukee Brewers, and the San Francisco Giants. The big lefty finished his career with a 3.95 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 232 1/3 innings pitched.

He was selected the American League expansion draft by Seattle ahead of the 1969 season and spent the year between the big leagues and minors before they relocated to Milwaukee for the 1970 season. He appeared in more big leagues with Seattle/Milwaukee than any other team he spent time with throughout his career.

The Cape Gazette, based in Lewes, DE, shared an obituary for Morris on Monday. You can find the full obituary here and a snippet below.

It was a sad day for the Brewers organization

Apr 5, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Milwaukee Brewers logo on seating within American Family Field prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"John Wallace Morris, 84, of Lewes, passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2025," the obituary reads. "Born Aug. 23, 1941, to Richard Morris and Fannie Wallace, John graduated from Lewes High School and went on to pursue a career in Major League Baseball. He was a proud professional Major League Baseball player, having played for five Major League teams during his career.

"John is survived by his wife, Judith Klaiber, three children, and four grandchildren. His two daughters, Katrina Tina Hilligoss (spouse Michael and sons Dylan and Brock) and Elizabeth Stiffler (spouse Sim and daughter Norri), live in Delaware, and his son, Jad Morris (son Nathan), lives in Texas."

Morris was a part of a lot of history as a member of the organization. He was a member of that Seattle team when the league expanded and then continued his career with the team as it moved to Milwaukee. There aren't many people who could've said that they played on both of those teams. He was a success on the field and the Brewers organization was fortunate to have him.

