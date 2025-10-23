Mets, Red Sox Among 8 Teams 'Likely To Inquire' On Trade For Brewers Ace
Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta will be one of the most heavily-discussed trade candidates in the sport of baseball this winter.
Most pitchers of Peralta's caliber are off limits. The two-time All-Star will get some Cy Young consideration in the National League, and his contract has long been well under market value. However, the fact that he only has one year left on his contract, and the fact that the Brewers are unlikely to match what big-market teams would be willing to pay him in free agency, brings a trade into play.
But because it would make sense for so many, which teams would be in on Peralta's trade market? An insider attempted to answer that question on Thursday.
Jim Bowden lists eight teams for Peralta
Bowden listed eight teams that were "likely to inquire" about trading for Peralta, though he didn't specify whether he'd heard concrete interest from any of them at this early stage in the offseason. Those teams included big-market powerhouses that project as starting pitching shoppers this winter, like the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.
"Peralta is coming off the best year of his career as he’s really figured out how to use and mix his dominant stuff. Fastball Freddy held opposing batters to a .209 average against his four-seamer, .173 against his changeup, .183 against his curveball and .157 against his slider," Bowden wrote.
"He’s a true top-of-the-rotation ace at age 29. There will be plenty of interest in him on the trade market, with the Red Sox, (Baltimore) Orioles, Mets, (Los Angeles) Angels, (Houston) Astros, (San Francisco) Giants, (San Diego) Padres, and (Detroit) Tigers all likely to inquire on him."
In terms of pure need, one can imagine the Mets being at the top of the list. Their rotation's collapse was probably the No. 1 reason they fell out of the playoff picture, and president of baseball operations David Stearns, who spent eight years in Milwaukee, knows Peralta as well as anyone.
One can also easily envision the Red Sox wanting to pair the righty Peralta with lefty Garrett Crochet to create a top-of-the-rotation tandem capable of elevating them to World Series contender status.
Every other team on Bowden's list has perfectly good reasons to pursue Peralta, too. The bottom line is that the Brewers have to eventually make a decision on whether to pull the trigger, and that decision will have ripple effects throughout the league.
More MLB: Brewers' First Offseason Roster Move Could Come Back To Haunt Angels