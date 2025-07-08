Marlins Addition Would Make Big Difference For Brewers Offense
The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly one impactful bat away from being a World Series team, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
During a recent episode of the Wilde & Tausch podcast, Passan stated, “I think the Brewers are one big bat away from being a legitimate World Series contender. I think that's what the ceiling of this team is … they keep getting better.”
With the July 31 trade deadline approaching, the Brewers could call about names like Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna, Boston Red Sox’s Wilyer Abreu, and Los Angeles Angels’ Taylor Ward, but another intriguing candidate is Miami Marlins’ outfielder Jesús Sánchez.
MLB Trade Rumors’ Steve Adams and Anthony Franco recently highlighted Sanchez as a notable trade candidate:
“At $4.5MM, Sanchez is the highest-paid position player on Miami’s roster (not counting the dead money owed to Avisail Garcia). He’s a former top prospect who has settled in as a league-average right fielder. Sanchez has double-digit home run power and serviceable but hardly elite on-base skills. It’s tough to sell him having a much higher ceiling as he nears his 28th birthday, but he’s a straightforward target for teams that need to raise the floor in the corner outfield. He’s still reasonably affordable and controllable for two years after this one, though his expected arbitration salary may climb to a point beyond what teams are willing to pay by 2027.”
While not a superstar, Sánchez could provide the Brewers with production if they are willing to buy and fall flat on some of their more marquee targets.
The 27-year-old has a .729 OPS this season in 249 at-bats with seven home runs, 29 RBI, and nine stolen bases.
After winning the first game of a three-game series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Brewers entered Tuesday with a 51-40 record, just 3.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
Adding along the margins with a player like Sánchez could make all the difference as the playoff race tightens in August and September.
