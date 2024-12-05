Mets 25-Year-Old Pitched As Potential Infield Fit For Brewers
Will the Milwaukee Brewers add another infielder by the time the 2025 season rolls around?
It certainly feels like a real possibility with Willy Adames among the top free agents on the open market. Each passing day Adames gets discussed left and right with ties to pretty much all of the big-market teams out there in some way.
It seems very likely that he is going to end up leaving the team this offseason which will leave a big hole in the infield that needs to be filled. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy took a look at the Brewers' roster and ranked their biggest needs and suggested New York Mets infielder Bretty Baty as a fit.
"The most obvious hole on the roster is at shortstop with the departure of free agent Willy Adames, but the Brewers have several ways they could fill his absence," McCalvy said. "They could sign a frontline shortstop (unlikely, given the limited options after Adames on the market) or trade for one. Or, they could focus instead on acquiring a third baseman or second baseman and hand shortstop duties to (Joey Ortiz) or (less likely, considering he just won the NL’s Platinum Glove Award while playing second base) (Brice Turang).
"There were a couple of players to keep in mind for this mix on MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand’s list of trade chips ahead of the Winter Meetings. Young infielder Maikel Garcia of the Royals is one; he’s only 24 years old, would fit right in as a baserunner (37 steals in 39 tries last season) and can play all over the infield. Third basemen on Feinsand’s list include the Mets’ change-of-scenery candidate Brett Baty and three All-Stars in the Phillies’ Alec Bohm, the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado and the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon."
Baty is just 25 years old and at one point was one of the Mets' top prospects. He hasn't gotten his footing at the big league level or a consistent role with New York over the last three seasons. If he's available, he's the type of young player with upside the Brewers should be all over.
More MLB: Brewers Should Target Braves' $740K 9-Year Vet If Willy Adames Walks