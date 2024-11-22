Mets 'Perfect Transaction' Involves Poaching Brewers' $12.5M Slugger
It wouldn't be shocking to see one Milwaukee Brewers star to be playing elsewhere by the time the 2025 Major League Baseball season rolls around.
The Winter Meetings are just a few weeks away and soon enough big-name players will start flying off the board in free agency. Brewers star Willy Adames certainly will be one who ends up cashing in this winter.
Adames made $12.5 million as a member of the Brewers in 2024 and now is projected to get a six-year deal worth $152 million this winter by Spotrac. That could be a little out of the Brewers' budget but nothing is set in stone until he signs a deal.
If he does end up leaving, one team that was floated as a fit is the high-spending New York Mets. ESPN's Jeff Passan suggested that a move for Adames would be the "perfect transaction" for New York this winter.
"Yes, the Mets can -- and would -- complement Soto with more free-agent spending, but if he does choose to go elsewhere, not all is lost," Passan said. "Patience is difficult for a team that hasn't won a World Series in nearly three decades, and particularly hard for a franchise with a fan base as prone to letdowns as the Mets', but New York has ample options for perpetual success even without Soto.
"And it can start by shifting Vientos from third to first and forming perhaps the best left side of the infield in baseball. The perfect transaction: Sign free agent infielder Willy Adames."
New York can afford to sign anyone it wants. The Mets certainly are a threat for Adames as they are for every other big-name free agent.
