Milwaukee Brewers Set Stage For Historic 2025 Final Series
The Milwaukee Brewers got back in the win column on Wednesday and in the process made some franchise history.
Milwaukee earned its 96 with of the season on Wednesday as it took down the San Diego Padres, 3-1. This win isn't like the others. With it, the Brewers just tied the franchise record for most wins in a season.
Before the 2025 season, the Brewers had reached 96 wins twice before in 2011 and 2018, but not team in franchise history has gone past this number. Milwaukee has a chance to do so. The Brewers have a much-needed day off on Thursday and will return to the field on Friday to begin a three-game series against the National League Central rival Cincinnati Reds. If the Brewers can win just one of these three games, they will set a new franchise mark.
The Brewers have been on a historic run
That just goes to show how special this season has been for the Brewers. It hasn't always been easy. In fact, early on things were pretty difficult. Despite a plethora of injuries throughout the campaign, the Brewers have found ways through. Milwaukee's starting rotation was bitten by the injury bug early on, but Freddy Peralta carried the load and looks like a National League Cy Young Award contender, although Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates will win the award. Peralta kept the rotation afloat until it got healthier and it became a weapon.
On top of this, the Brewers have lost offensive pieces at points throughout the season, including Jackson Chourio and Rhys Hoskins, but the tema just finds a way win. Milwaukee clearly has a next-man-up mentality and that has been on full display all season to this point. Now, despite all of the injuries and low expectations nationally heading into the season, the Brewers are right on the doorstep of making team history. This Brewers team isn't just good, it's arguably the best team in franchise history to this point. One more win will cement that fact.