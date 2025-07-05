MLB Analysts Struggle To Comprehend Brewers Phenom: 'Circus Act'
The baseball world doesn’t quite know what to make of Milwaukee Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski.
The 23-year-old flamethrower showed he was human in his last start versus the New York Mets, but his previous three starts — in which Misiorowski looked unhittable — still have fans and analysts scratching their heads.
On Friday, ESPN’s Paul Hembekides and Kiley McDaniel talked about how Misiorowski is a special case, the likes of which have rarely, if ever, been seen in Major League Baseball.
“It's been a pretty insane catapult into … national stardom,” Hembekides said during an episode of the Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney podcast. “I see … (a) version of Jacob deGrom, stuff-wise … I see Zach Wheeler's extension. I see all that with a really low release point.”
“He’s sort of a (video game) create-a-player in terms of how tall and lanky he is, how much extension he has, (and) how hard he throws,” McDaniel added.
“Misiorowski looks almost like a sideshow, like a circus act at times with what he's doing,” McDaniel continued. “But you're like, ‘Well, that guy can't possibly throw strikes doing that.’ But he has all the traits with which he could throw strikes and he's now at a point where I think he has to make the decision … does he want to dial it back a tick or two — which, you know, would be less fun to watch — or does he just keep doing what he is doing (with the knowledge that) he is gonna get bombed like five times a year?"
“Almost everything is an outlier,” McDaniel continued. “That's why I was saying the create-a-player thing, where he's like kind of the tallest, but also the skinniest, but also (has) the most extension, but then throws the hardest, but then also has a really good cutter, but then also has a curveball.”
“I think we're both struggling to really wrap our arms around what this is.”
Misiorowski might be hard to define, but his production is undeniable. That’s why MLB named him National League Rookie of the Month for June.
There’s likely plenty more accolades coming Misiorowski’s way soon.
