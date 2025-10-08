MLB Fans In Awe Of Brewers' Talented Rookie Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't seem to have high expectations coming into the season. They weren't the favorites to win the National League Central after the Chicago Cubs added a lot of talent in the offseason. The Brewers had lost Devin Williams, Willy Adames, and others in the months leading up to the season.
But like a cockroach, you can't kill the Brewers.
They didn't seem to care about the preseason expectations. Milwaukee got off to a slow start but went on a tear through the middle part of the year that solidified their spot at the top of the league. By the time the regular season was over, the Brewers had the best record in baseball.
This didn't happen by accident either. The Brewers had a slew of young rookies begin dominating early in the year, led by outfielder Isaac Collins. Collins and a few other top rookies helped lead the Brewers to the top of the league.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed Collins among the league's best rookies this year. Collins has burst on the scene for the Brewers and deserves all the high praise he's getting.
Isaac Collins ranked among MLB's best rookies of 2025
"Another Brewers rookie who is several years past traditional prospect age, Collins was a ninth-round pick by the Rockies back in 2019," Reuter wrote. "He joined the Brewers organization on a waiver claim prior to the 2023 season, and made the most of the opportunity this year when injuries cleared a path. From June 1 through the end of the year, he hit .276/.383/.449 with 28 extra-base hits in 86 games."
There weren't any high expectations on Collins, aside from those in Milwaukee, coming into the year. But he quickly became a household name by producing All-Star caliber results in his 86 big league games.
The young outfielder had battled through the minor leagues for years before making his debut in Milwaukee. Now, he sits as a potential franchise cornerstone.
The Brewers wouldn't have made it to this point without Collins and his production, but it seems like he's just getting started. The future is bright for Collins and it's even brighter for Milwaukee.
