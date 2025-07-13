MLB Insider: Brewers Could Offer 'Controllable Starter' For D-Backs Star
The Milwaukee Brewers might be in line to land a massive slugger before July 31.
On Friday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal linked two-time All-Star Eugenio Suárez to the Brewers. Rosenthal specified what Milwaukee could likely offer Arizona in return for Suárez: controllable pitching.
Even if the Brewers decide to pursue Suárez, they might run into stiff competition from the New York Yankees, as New York (per Rosenthal) would be wise to prioritize Suárez.
“The $22 million the Yankees are obligated to pay DJ LeMahieu makes a rental such as Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez a more logical fit for them at third base than a player such as St. Louis’ Nolan Arenado or Colorado’s Ryan McMahon, who is signed beyond 2025,” Rosenthal wrote.
“Suárez, an All-Star for the second time, also makes sense for the Milwaukee Brewers, among other clubs,” Rosenthal added. “The Diamondbacks, even if they choose not to be pure sellers, could move Suárez to open third for (No. 1 prospect) Jordan Lawlar. The Brewers, working off their current surplus of starting pitching, could offer a controllable starter in return.”
“For such a pitcher, though, the Brewers almost certainly would want more than two months of Suárez,” Rosenthal continued. “And the Diamondbacks, as they face the potential losses of righties Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in free agency, might at least need to consider such a deal.”
Entering Sunday, Suárez had tallied a .886 OPS with 31 home runs and 77 RBI in 345 at-bats in 2025. For Milwaukee, adding a guy like Suárez to the lineup would be precisely what ESPN’s Jeff Passan meant last week when he claimed that the Brewers were one slugger away from title contention.
