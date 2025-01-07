MLB Insider Gives Update On Brewers All-Star Brandon Woodruff
The Milwaukee Brewers will have a huge piece back in the rotation in 2025 without even having to go out and sign or trade for somebody.
Milwaukee missed two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff for the entire 2024 season as he dealt with a right shoulder injury but should be good to go in 2025. But, when will that be? Will he be ready for Opening Day? Or will it take more time for him to return?
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy spoke to Woodruff and gave the latest update on his health.
"Then there’s the big question for a Brewers team trying to hold its window of winning open for yet another year: Will Woodruff be ready by Opening Day? 'I honestly can't answer that question, but I can tell you my mindset is to get ready for that,' Woodruff said to McCalvy. 'I'm preparing to go and pitch, whether that's in New York [the site of Milwaukee’s opening series against the Yankees], whether I'm on the back end of the rotation, who knows?
“But I’ve got to go out and prove it, which I love. Essentially, I'm on a one-year deal and I'm out to prove when I’m on the field that I can still do what I can do. So that's good for me. It gives me a good mindset going into this year, and I’ll just take it for what it is. But I can't answer that question for you (about when I’ll be read). I really just don't know.”
Even if he misses a little time in 2025, having Woodruff back in any capacity is going to be great. He's an ace-level pitcher when healthy and can jump right back into the team's No. 1 spot. Woodruff has a career 3.10 ERA in seven seasons and yet he still is very underrated. He hasn't had an ERA above 3.05 since 2019. If he can return to that level, the Brewers will be just fine.
