MLB Insider Predicts Where Willy Adames Contract Value Will Stand In Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers focus may be on securing a World Series Championship, however, the front office may want to start thinking about the future of their star shortstop -- who will undoubtedly have a big paycheck heading his way.
The Brewers have one of the best middle infielders across Major League Baseball in Willy Adames, an impending free agent after the 2024 campaign. The 28-year-old has been a cornerstone of the Brew Crew's roster and one insider believes he knows how much Adames should be anticipating this winter.
"Adames has quietly posted four straight three-to-five-WAR seasons as a consistently above-average offensive threat who plays a steady-to-good shortstop," ESPN's Kiley McDaniel wrote Tuesday morning. "Going into his age-29 season, you'd think he has at least five years and a nine-figure sum coming his way."
Adames is hitting .253 with 40 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 85 RBIs and a .785 OPS (116 OPS+) in 124 games this season.
McDaniel has Adames listed in the $100 million to $200 million range, which may be a bit outside of Milwaukee's budget as a mid-sized market team.
The shortstop has earned a big contract, but the question remains if Milwaukee is willing to cough up that amount of cash for the young star.
Whether the Brew Crew decides to make a splash and bring back Adames is still up in the air, but a larger market team like the Los Angeles Dodgers or either New York team may swoop in to offer the 28-year-old a contract he couldn't say no to.
