MLB Insider Shares High Praise For Generational Brewers Prospect
The Milwaukee Brewers have turned a lot of heads this year, for good reason. Milwaukee, without the top resources and spending, has the best record in baseball, and it doesn't seem like it's going to slow down anytime soon.
They build their roster from the ground up each season, as they often trade away their biggest stars in the winter. Two years ago, it was Corbin Burnes who was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason. Last winter, it was Devin Williams who was traded away. Either way, the Brewers manage to reload their roster with incredible talent, no matter who they trade away, which speaks volumes to their talented and deep farm system.
Speaking of the farm system, the Brewers have one of the best systems in baseball, and it's only getting better because of how young the top talent is.
MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently shared some high praise for generational Brewers prospect Jesús Made. Made, only 18 years old, has been incredible in his short time within the Brewers' organization.
Brewers' Jesús Made turning heads as an 18-year-old phenom
"Made has some of the best plate discipline of any prospect in baseball, rarely chasing outside of the strike zone, drawing walks and doing damage on pitches in all parts of the zone," Bowden wrote. "He’s a table-setter who racks up stolen bases and has doubles power. He has the ability to play second base, shortstop and third base and profiles long-term at the hot corner."
Made has been consistently good this year, which is surprising considering that consistency is a rare trait for teenage prospects to showcase.
The star infielder began the year in Low-A and performed pretty well. After a good chunk of the year, he was promoted to High-A, where he's been even more dominant.
At this rate, the teenage prospect could be in Double-A to start next year. He's been too dominant at the High-A level, but it's far too late in the season to consider promoting him to Double-A this year.
If he can continue to dominate next year, there's a chance the star shortstop prospect is big league ready by the age of 20.
More MLB: Brewers Star Rookie Already Turning Heads As 'Key Contributor'