MLB Insider Talks Pat Murphy, Brewers' World Series Chances
The 2025 Milwaukee Brewers are on fire once again.
Milwaukee entered Sunday having won eight straight games and 11 of their last 12. The Brewers are 16-4 since the All-Star break. Their 72-44 record is the best in Major League Baseball by a margin of 4.5 games.
MLB insider is buying what the Brewers are selling
On Saturday, FanSided’s MLB insider Robert Murray was asked about the Brew Crew while appearing on a new episode of the “Foul Territory” podcast, which Alanna Rizzo hosted.
“Are you buying what they're selling?” Rizzo asked Murray, referring to the Brewers.
“Oh, I'm totally buying,” Murray replied. “And how could you not with Pat Murphy? I mean, Murphy is such a calming presence. … He's like a grizzly bear, but he's also a teddy bear at the same time, and he cares about his guys so much, and he has them believing.”
“And that roster feels exactly like what Pat Murphy is,” Murray continued. “He's hard-nosed, he's aggressive … that entire team plays the game the right way. … I think they're here to stay. And to me, they may not have the payroll of the Dodgers or the trade deadline of the Padres, but they’re still a really freaking good baseball team. So I'm absolutely buying everything that's going on with the Brewers right now.”
Murray also made a statement about Milwaukee that is sure to delight Brewers fans.
“I would not be surprised, by the time it's all said and done, if they actually represent the National League in the World Series,” Murray said.
Murphy, 66, won the National League Manager of the Year Award last season, and he’s setting himself up to do so again this year.
Murphy and Milwaukee were set to send Quinn Priester to the mound on Sunday afternoon as the Brewers went for a three-game sweep of the New York Mets.
On Monday, Milwaukee will host the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field for the first leg of a three-game series. Freddy Peralta, José Quintana, and Brandon Woodruff are scheduled to pitch in the Pirates series.
