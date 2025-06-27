MLB Insiders List Padres Among Best Trade Fits For Brewers All-Star
How will the San Diego Padres approach the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
The Padres entered Friday in possession of the third National League Wild Card spot, but competition is breathing down San Diego's neck in the form of the San Francisco Giants (half-game back) and St. Louis Cardinals (one game back).
One way that San Diego could strengthen its hold on the Wild Card is by adding an impact starter before the deadline.
Among the names generating buzz on the trade market is a 29-year-old Milwaukee Brewers ace.
ESPN analysts Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel recently featured this pitcher as a potential trade candidate, giving him a 20 percent chance of being moved.
"(Freddy) Peralta has been a steady presence for years, averaging 140 innings pitched with a 3.49 ERA over the past four seasons," Passan and McDaniel wrote.
"He's on track to do that again, with his heavily used fastball coming in at a career-high average velo of 94.9 mph this season. He has an ultra-cheap $8 million option for 2026. Best fits: Boston (Red Sox), Houston (Astros), Toronto (Blue Jays), St. Louis (Cardinals), Arizona (Diamondbacks), San Diego, Baltimore (Orioles)."
Peralta has been the leader of the Brewers’ rotation in 2025, delivering consistent production with a 2.90 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 98 strikeouts over 93 innings.
His durability, elite strikeout ability, and a cost-effective $8 million club option for 2026 make him a valuable asset for any contending team.
For the Padres, acquiring Peralta would provide a top-tier starter to slot in next to Dylan Cease and Michael King at the top of the rotation.
The Brewers aren't likely to move Peralta (as noted by Passan and McDaniel), and even if he did become available, the market would be wildly competitive.
Milwaukee, sitting at 45-36 and in playoff contention themselves, may be reluctant to deal Peralta unless the return is over the top. San Diego’s front office, led by A.J. Preller, has a history of bold moves and could package a haul of prospects with major league-ready talent to secure the deal.
Preller will likely be monitoring Milwaukee's record between now and August, hoping for a Brewers losing streak.
