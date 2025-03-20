MLB Writer Gives Brewers Shocking Ranking Before Opening Day
The Milwaukee Brewers won 93 games last year and hasn't won few than 86 games in four years but they aren't getting any love heading into the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Opening Day is one week away. The Brewers lost some key pieces this past offseason in Willy Adamses and traded Devin Williams away, but Milwaukee should still be really good in 2025. The Brewers have a great nucleus. On the offensive side of the ball, Rhys Hoskins has looked like a star in Spring Training, Jackson Chourio has looked even better than he did during his great rookie year, Christian Yelich missed most of the 2024 season and will be back, Sal Frelick has been good in camp, and Williams Contreras has been great.
On the pitching side, the Brewers are getting back Brandon Woodruff and added Nestor Cortes and José Quintana. There's surely some questions about the team, but the Brewers can be really good in 2025. While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer ranked Milwaukee as No. 17 in the league heading into Opening Day.
"No. 17. Milwaukee Brewers," Rymer said. "The Brewers don't project well, but that was also the case last year and they ultimately coasted to the NL Central title. That was with Willy Adames all year and Devin Williams for half the year, and they're both gone now. Both of their absences loom large, as the offense and the pitching staff each feel short by at least one star.
"On the plus side, don't rule out Jackson Chourio carrying the offense with an MVP-caliber season. And as for the pitching, well, the Brewers always figure it out. They've ranked in the top three of the NL in ERA three times in four years."
Milwaukee is underestimated each year and this will be another example.
