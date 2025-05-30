MLB Writer Has Surprising Take On Brewers' Brandon Woodruff
The Milwaukee Brewers are so close to getting two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff back on the mound for the first time at the big league level since 2023.
Woodruff has been working his way back this season after missing the 2024 campaign due to a shoulder injury. The 32-year-old has made eight starts in the minors this season so far and has a 1.96 ERA over that span in 36 2/3 innings of work. He's not back with the big league club yet, but his long-awaited return is imminent.
His last start at the big league level was on Sept. 23, 2023. It seems like his next one likely will be in June.
Woodruff has spent his entire career to this point with Milwaukee and the two sides have been working hard at his recovery. While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller surprisingly floated him as a potential trade deadline candidate.
"Though we are now more than halfway to the trade deadline, buyers and sellers are far from set in stone," Miller said. "At this time last year, the Mets and Astros were a combined 17 games below .500 before turning things around and making the playoffs. The year before that, the Mets were three games over .500 on June 1, only to crash and burn their way to the Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander fire sale.
"With that in mind, in addition to the forthcoming top trade candidates from the eight teams who are well on their way to becoming sellers ahead of the deadline, here are eight other middling teams who could make things mighty interesting by making some of their impending free agents available to the highest bidders...Milwaukee Brewers: Rhys Hoskins, Aaron Civale, Jose Quintana, Brandon Woodruff."
This is just a hypothetical suggestion, but it doesn't seem too likely -- at least for Woodruff. After all of the work to get the ace back on the mound, why then turn around and move him?
