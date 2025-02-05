MLB Writer Has Wild Last-Second Brewers-Mets Trade Idea
The Milwaukee Brewers have been very quiet over the last few months.
Milwaukee landed Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin from the New York Yankees in a trade centered around closer Devin Williams. The Brewers have made a few minor moves, but hasn't really done anything to move the needle since.
The Brewers have plenty of talent and should be considered among the top teams in the National League still, but things have been quiet. There's just a week to go until pitchers and catchers start to report to Spring Training across the league. It would be a pretty big surprising at this point if the Brewers did anything game-changing before then.
While this is the case, Newsweek's Drew VonScio suggested a hypothetical trade involving sending Rhys Hoskins to the New York Mets if they don't re-sign Pete Alonso.
"Hoskins had a down year in 2024, when he hit just .214 but still produced 26 home runs and 82 RBI," VonScio said. "Those numbers would've seen him finish fourth in both categories on the Mets a year ago. Here is what a potential trade could look like: New York Mets acquire: 1B Rhys Hoskins. Milwaukee Brewers acquire: INF Brett Baty, and RHP Dom Hamel (Mets No. 15 prospect in 2024).
"The Mets would receive Hoskins, who is set to make $18 million in 2025 on a player option. He has an $18 million mutual option for 2026 before becoming a free agent. Unless he has a poor showing like he did in 2024, the Mets would likely pick up the option in 2026."
There were some rumors earlier in the offseason about a potential Hoskins trade but he is still with the Brewers. This seems pretty unlikely at this point. It's just a hypothetical, but it doesn't seem realistic. Lately, there's been rumors about Alonso potentially returning to the Mets. That seems much more likely than a deal for Hoskins.
