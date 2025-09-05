MLB Writer Lists Power Shortage As Brewers Biggest October Concern
The Milwaukee Brewers seem to have cooled off a little bit in recent weeks. They lost on Thursday night to the Philadelphia Phillies. However, they are still 86-55, which is good for the best record in Major League Baseball to date. They also still lead the National League Central by 5 1/2 games over the second-place Chicago Cubs.
The Brewers seem to be pointed towards the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years and are gunning for their fourth NL Central title in the last five years. It will certainly be a difficult task to face them in the month of October.
However, even the most elite contending ballclubs have their weaknesses. Andy McCullough of The Athletic raised some alarm bells over the Brewers not being particularly strong in the hitting for power department.
Brewers Lack Of Power Considered Team's Biggest Weakness
"The Brewers do a lot of things well — but the team does not hit the ball over the fence all that often. As the ancient baseball proverb says: 'Ball go far, team go far.' Each of the last five World Series champions has finished the regular season ranked in the top four in home runs. Milwaukee entered Friday at No. 19. Outfielder Christian Yelich leads the team with 27, but no other Brewer has hit more than 18," McCullough wrote.
"William Contreras and Jackson Chourio are heating up in the second half. A healthy Rhys Hoskins could also provide some thump. But the lack of power is a glaring concern for the team with the best record in baseball, especially with Yelich sitting out this week because of soreness in his chronically troublesome back."
The Brewers wouldn't be the first team to win the World Series without a ton of power in their lineup. The 2019 Washington Nationals were similar in that regard, and so were the 1982 St. Louis Cardinals, who actually beat the Brewers in the World Series.
But it is worth noting that the Brewers don't have a ton of pop in their lineup, and that is something that could potentially come back to haunt them in the postseason. It's not a major issue, but it is worth considering as other contenders have more power in their lineup.
We'll see if the Brewers can go on a power surge soon.
