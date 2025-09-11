MLB Writer Makes Strong World Series Case For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of, if not the best team in Major League Baseball this season. After losing Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants in free agency and trading All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees over the winter, questions surrounded the team about whether or not they could still compete. They got off to a slow start, but quickly turned things around and are now in command in the National League Central.
It won't be long before the Brewers clinch their spot in the postseason and ultimately win their fourth NL Central title in the last five years. Another postseason berth would mark their seventh in the last eight years.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently discussed all current playoff contenders, and made a strong case for Milwaukee to win the World Series this coming October.
MLB Writer Makes World Series Case For Brewers
"As has been the case for some time, the Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in the majors, the best run differential in the majors and postseason betting odds that simply do not reflect those facts," Miller wrote.
"They're up to into a tie for third-best odds now, as they close in on clinching at least a first-round bye and quite possibly home-field advantage throughout the playoffs."
The Brewers were recently swept by the Texas Rangers and have now lost three games in a row leading into their upcoming series against the slumping St. Louis Cardinals. They have a chance to at least bury the Cardinals in the NL Central standings.
However, that doesn't change the fact that they still have the best record in the entire league at 89-58.
"Who can even hold a candle to Milwaukee's sustained excellence over the past four months?" Miller continued.
"This is the team to beat, even if Vegas hasn't been forced to treat it as such."
The Brewers have not been to the World Series since 1982, when they were still in the American League. But they have a great chance to make some noise this coming October, even though they have struggled a bit this month.
They had a 14-game winning streak back in August. It was their second such streak of 10 games or longer. It will be interesting to see how they fare in the month of October as they try to shoot for their first even championship.