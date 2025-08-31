Milwaukee Brewers On SI

MLB Writer Outlines Brewers Postseason Blueprint

This is what the Brewers need to do in order to reach the postseason.

Curt Bishop

Jul 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers logo on equipment in the dugout prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jul 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers logo on equipment in the dugout prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers have cooled off a bit since their record-setting 14-game winning streak, but they remain in command in the National League Central, up by 6 1/2 games over the second-place Chicago Cubs. They also have the best record in Major League Baseball at 85-52. Their win streak help set them apart from the rest of the league.

Their path to the postseason seems pretty clear with less than a month to go in the 2025 regular season. They have won the NL Central in three of the past four seasons, but also have not advanced deep into October since then. They'll hope that this year is different.

When outlining the blueprint for each contending team to reach the postseason, Tim Kelly noted that the best way for the Brewers to do that is set their franchise wins record and clinch the top seed in the National League.

Brewers Could Set Franchise Record In Wins To Reach Postseason

Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws during the first inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A good way to make sure they win the NL Central for the fourth time in the last five years would be to set a new single-season franchise wins record. That's a realistic goal considering the Brewers' current record is 96 wins, which they produced in both 2011 and 2018," Kelly wrote.

"What's amazing about the Brewers is that while they've been baseball's best team, they don't really have an NL MVP candidate. Christian Yelich is a former NL MVP, while Brice Turang, Freddy Peralta and William Contreras have all been All-Star type performers this season. But this really is a case where the whole is bigger than the sum of its parts."

The Brewers were recently dealt a significant blow this past week when closer Trevor Megill landed on the injured list with a right flexor strain. That puts his status for the postseason in question.

Still, the Brewers have plenty of pieces in place to ensure that they remain the best team in all of baseball for the rest of the regular season, and they have options to replace Megill as the closer if he cannot make it back in time for the postseason.

The Brewers simply keep trucking along, and they have managed to do this despite the losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams. It will certainly be interesting to see how Milwaukee fares in the coming weeks as they try to secure their spot in October.

