MLB Writer Praises Brewers For Winning Formula In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of Major League Baseball's most pleasant surprises this season. They had traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees and lost Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants in free agency last offseason. There were plenty of questions about whether or not they could remain in contention after suffering such huge losses.
Fortunately, the Brewers quieted the doubters and rebounded from a slow start to the year to surge to the top of the National League Central. They lead the Chicago Cubs by six games and still have the best record in all of baseball despite a few recent struggles.
There have been a lot of success stories, but Zachary Rotman of FanSided believes that the most impressive thing about the Brewers this year is their brand of baseball.
MLB Writer Praises Brewers For Brand Of Baseball
"During an era where power reigns supreme, the Brew Crew opted for a group of scrappy ballplayers who get on base and wreak havoc once they do. While other teams are sacrificing defense for more power in their lineup, the Brewers aren’t entertaining moves that hurt their excellent defensive unit. While other teams are paying big money for home runs on the free agent market, the Brewers are searching for undervalued tools that allow them to win games while staying within their modest budget. A small-market club like the Brewers should not be able to sustain a competitive squad for this many years, but on September 1, Milwaukee has already secured a winning record for the 8th consecutive full season," Rotman wrote.
A lot has gone right for the Brewers. They don't typically spend big money on free agents to bolster their roster. As Rotman notes, they have a limited budget to work with.
What they have done well, however is developing young players into starts, and it has allowed them to remain competitive for several years. They find value players rather than superstars in free agency and in trades, and those players are able to help the Brewers win a lot of games.
The Brewers are simply ahead of the curve and have continued to find ways to win games. They don't rely too much on power, but rather, have the right combination of players that do the little things right, which is a solid winning formula.
