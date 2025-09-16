MLB Writer Questions If 2025 Is Finally Brewers' Year
The Milwaukee Brewers have already punched their ticket to the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years. They are now shooting for their fourth National League Central title in the last five years and trying to secure home field advantage throughout the postseason. They're chances appear to be pretty good at the moment. They are 91-59, which is good for the best record in Major League Baseball.
Milwaukee also holds a commanding five game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central with just 11 games remaining on the regular season schedule. They've had several players step up this year and keep them competitive following the losses of Devin Williams and Willy Adames.
Levi Weaver of The Athletic posed the question of whether or not this will finally be the Brewers' year.
Will 2025 Be Brewers' Year?
"Every year, they get into the postseason and come up short. In six playoff appearances (this year will be their seventh in eight years), they’ve only made the NLCS once, back in 2018," Weaver wrote.
"The prompt this week is technically 'what’s worth watching in the last two weeks of the regular season?” but aside from “will they secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs?' there isn’t a lot of intrigue left. The last time Milwaukee made the World Series was in 1982, and it was an American League team. Is this the year the Brewers finally do it?"
The Brewers have had some good teams over the past several years. They have won four NL Central titles dating back to 2018, but haven't made it past the NLDS since then. The Brewers have no World Series championships in their franchise history, so they have a chance to accomplish a major first.
However, it will take overcoming some of their playoff demons in order to get the job done. The team is loaded with talented players such as Brice Turang, William Contreras, Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, and Jacob Misiorowski.
The team certainly has the talent to win a World Series title, but now it's a matter of putting it all together and at the very least getting back to the World Series for the first time since 1982.
It will be interesting to see what the Brewers are able to accomplish in the coming weeks.
More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Move On From $34M Slugger After Playoff Run