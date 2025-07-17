MLB Writer's 'Bold Prediction' Sees Brewers Break 56-Year World Series Drought
The Milwaukee Brewers have been a very fun watch lately.
After a mediocre start to the season, the Brewers have stormed into the All-Star break. They're currently on a 31-12 run, trailing the first-place Chicago Cubs by only one game despite ceding most of the fanfare to their rivals from the south throughout the first half.
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Brewers have just one goal in mind: winning their first World Series. Since they were founded as the Seattle Pirates in 1969, the franchise has come up short time after time.
One baseball writer thinks that 2025 could finally be the Brewers' year.
On Thursday, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report made a "bold prediction" that the Brewers would capitalize on their current momentum and go on to win the 2025 World Series.
"On offense, Milwaukee is quite the 'whole is greater than the sum of its parts' masterclass. Both Jackson Chourio (16 HR, 16 SB) and Christian Yelich (19 HR, 14 SB) are well on their way to the 25/25 club, but neither of those best bats on the team was exactly a strong candidate for the All-Star Game," wrote Miller.
"Such is life, though, when elite defense and aggressive baserunning are the calling cards of your position-player group. Per FanGraphs, Milwaukee ranks first in base running, fourth in defense and 22nd in slugging percentage... Combine that with what has suddenly become one of the best pitching staffs in the majors, and this might be the most legitimate World Series contender that Milwaukee has ever assembled."
There was a "take this with a grain of salt" element to Miller's list of predictions, so it's not clear he's a true believer. But the Brewers definitely have the talent to win it all, in a year when the field is more wide-open than usual.
Plus, one big acquisition at the trade deadline could galvanize the clubhouse and swing the pendulum in Milwaukee's favor.
