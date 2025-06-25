Brewers Preview: Paul Skenes vs. Jacob Misiorowski Pitching Duel
Wednesday will be a special day for the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates.
American Family Field will host a highly anticipated pitching matchup between the Pirates’ Paul Skenes and the Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski.
Two of the sport's most electrifying young arms will take the mound against each other in a duel that could be a glimpse into the future of Major League Baseball.
Skenes, the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year, has solidified his status as one of baseball’s premier pitchers in just his second season. The 23-year-old right-hander, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, boasts a 1.85 ERA over 16 starts, leading the NL with 102 innings pitched, a 0.88 WHIP, and a 4.4 WAR. His 106 strikeouts against just 27 walks showcase his command, while his fastball, averaging 98 MPH and touching triple digits 28 times this season, speaks to his rare physical gifts.
Skenes’ previous outing in Milwaukee resulted in a no-hitter through six innings, and he has a 2-1 record with a 0.69 ERA against the Brewers so far in his nascent career. A national champion at LSU in 2023, Skenes’ work ethic and composure under pressure make him the complete package as a potential all-timer if he can stay healthy.
Misiorowski, also 23, is the Brewers’ rookie sensation, making just his third MLB start. Drafted No. 63 overall in 2022, Misiorowski exploded onto the scene with 11 hitless innings to begin his career, a feat unmatched by any starter in the modern era.
Misioroswki's debut on June 12 saw him hold the St. Louis Cardinals hitless for five innings, and on June 20, he pitched six perfect innings against the Minnesota Twins before allowing a walk and a home run in the seventh.
With a 1.64 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, and 11 strikeouts in 11 innings, Misiorowski’s arsenal—featuring a fastball hitting 102 MPH and a devastating slider—has drawn comparisons to Skenes.
Both pitchers met for the first time on Monday in Milwaukee’s outfield.
The Brewers (44-36) hold a stronger record than the Pirates (32-49), but Pittsburgh’s offense, led by Bryan Reynolds, could test Misiorowski’s inexperience.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s lineup, featuring plenty of potent bats, will try to extinguish Skenes’ proven firepower.
Let's play ball.
More MLB: Phillies Might Cut Ties With $172 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade