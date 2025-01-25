Nightmare Scenario Could Potentially Be On Way For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers may not make a big, splashy move in free agency before Spring Training gets here but that doesn't mean that the team shouldn't be paying attention to what it is going on across the league.
Milwaukee is loaded with talent and should be considered the top team in the National League Central. The Chicago Cubs aren't far behind. They added Kyle Tucker this offseason but traded Cody Bellinger away. They are in a better position than they were at the end of the 2024 season, but haven't surpassed the Brewers on paper yet.
The Brewers should be worried about the Cubs right now, though. The biggest free agent still out there is Alex Bregman. He has been linked to a few teams and Chicago recently has popped up as a fit.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman even reported that the Cubs are "showing significant interest" in Bregman.
"(Houston Astros) and Cubs are believed showing significant interest in Alex Bregman, with (Detroit Tigers) and (Boston Red Sox) among others involved," Heyman said. "His longtime Astros team, also engaged at the start of winter, want him enough they may move (Isaac Paredes) to 2B and (Jose Altuve) to LF to accommodate."
This would be an absolute nightmare for the Brewers. If the Cubs were to land Bregman, they immediately would be considered the top team in the National League Central. A deal shouldn't be considered likely, but it is a scary thought.
