One Bold Prediction For Brewers Involving $22.5 Million Starter
The Milwaukee Brewers have had an interesting offseason to this point.
Milwaukee added a needed starting pitcher in Nestor Cortes. The Brewers shipped Devin Williams to the New York Yankees for Cortes and young infielder Caleb Durbin. Milwaukee entered the offseason needing a boost for the rotation and got a former All-Star with Cortes.
If the Brewers are going to make another move before Spring Training gets here, it wouldn't be a shock to see the team add another cheap infielder to help replace Willy Adames.
While this is the case, the roster as is currently constructed likely will be pretty close to what the roster will be when the team heads to Spring Training. It wouldn't hurt to add another starter right now, but Milwaukee does have Cortes in the mix now and will have Brandon Woodruff back.
If the Brewers are going to add another starter for 2025, it may make more sense to do so around the trade deadline if the club is in contention. Milwaukee did this last year by acquiring Frankie Montas.
Here is one bold prediction for the Brewers' 2025 season:
Milwaukee will acquire Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Montgomery before the trade deadline:
The Brewers followed a similar route in 2024 by landing Montas from the Cincinnati Reds. Montas was an intriguing starter with a few months to go until he could go to free agency. Montgomery is under contract with a $22.5 million deal but Arizona already has made it known that it wants to trade him. He had a rough 2024 season so his trade value likely is at its lowest now. But, it would be surprising to see another big move. Montgomery is a veteran lefty who the Brewers saw a lot of when he was with the St. Louis Cardinals. This is just a hypothetical, but it could work to help down the stretch and then let him walk in free agency.
