Padres Could Lose $13.8 Million 'Strikeout Artist' To Brewers In Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers have long been a team that thrives on smart roster construction.
However, the 2025 season has exposed a glaring weakness in their starting pitching rotation, which has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency.
Outside of Freddy Peralta’s reliable performances and the emergence of prospect Jacob Misiorowski as a potential star, the Brewers’ rotation has a ton of question marks.
Looking ahead to 2025-26 free agency, Milwaukee would be wise to address this issue by targeting a high-impact arm.
FanSided’s Drew Koch recently highlighted a pitcher who could transform any rotation, and the Brewers should be interested in this player.
“The biggest pitching prize during the upcoming offseason will be (San Diego Padres') Dylan Cease," Koch wrote.
"One of the best strikeout artists in the game today, Cease will command top-dollar on the open market."
While Koch pointed to the Boston Red Sox as a potential landing spot for Cease, there’s no reason the Brewers shouldn’t throw their hat into the ring for the elite right-hander. Cease’s ability to rack up strikeouts and anchor a rotation makes him an ideal fit for a Milwaukee team desperate for pitching stability.
Milwaukee’s front office, led by Matt Arnold, has shown a knack for making calculated moves, but pursuing Cease could be the bold step needed to elevate the team from perennial contenders to legitimate World Series threats.
Cease, who spent years with the Chicago White Sox, is no stranger to Midwest baseball and could be drawn to Milwaukee’s passionate fanbase and playoff aspirations. While big-market teams like the Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees will likely pursue Cease, the Brewers’ track record of developing pitchers and their need for a frontline starter make them a dark-horse candidate.
Spotrac projects Cease to demand something in the realm of a five-year, $108.8 million deal based on a yearly value of $21.8 million.
Will the Brewers be willing to spend big?
