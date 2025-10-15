Pat Murphy Drops Message For Brewers After Game 2 Loss Vs. Dodgers
The Milwaukee Brewers are down right now, but they aren't out.
Milwaukee has a much-needed day off on Wednesday after dropping Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night in the National League Championship Series. The Brewers have an uphill climb right now if they want to make a run to the World Series as they are down 2-0 in the series already against the reigning World Series champs.
Blake Snell got the ball for the Dodgers in Game 1 and went eight shutout innings against Milwaukee. Yoshinobu Yamamoto followed up with a complete game against the Brewers on Tuesday while allowing just one run. It's not where the Brewers want to be, but Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy dropped a near-perfect message for the team after Game 2 loss, as transcribed by MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.
The Brewers aren't where they want to be
"These pitchers brought out the worst in us,” Murphy said as transcribed by DiComo. "...The one thing is, you guys might have us counted out. And I understand that. Ninety percent of the teams that have been in this situation don’t win the series. But this team has been counted out a lot this year. And I think there’s some fight left in them.”
Murphy isn't wrong. Milwaukee has been an underdog since before the 2025 season even began. The Brewers didn't do much last offseason aside from trading Devin Williams away. Because of this, the Chicago Cubs were actually talked about as the team to beat in the National League Central heading into the season, despite Milwaukee's recent dominance in the division. Struggles early on only furthered that point. There was a time when the Brewers were even in third place in the division early on behind the Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. But, once the club got healthy, it made a run and broke the franchise record for wins in a regular season.
The Brewers certainly haven't made things easy for themselves this year, but they have always responded well. Now, Milwaukee has to do it again in Game 3 if it wants to avoid a disastrous three-game deficit. If there is a team that can make the most of the adversity, it would be Milwaukee.
