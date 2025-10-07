Pat Murphy Takes Firm Stance On Brewers Fans Booing Cubs' Craig Counsell
Craig Counsell's return to Milwaukee in the postseason was just one major subplot of a drama-packed start to the National League Division Series.
The Milwaukee Brewers were all over the Chicago Cubs' pitching staff on Saturday and Monday, taking a 2-0 series lead with a pair of comfortable wins and putting their former manager, who left them two years ago for a higher-paying job with their division rival, on the brink of extinction.
It's only natural for Brewers fans to harbor some resentment toward Counsell, who grew up in Wisconsin and spent 17 years in the organization, for defecting to the Cubs. But amid two years of relentless booing, Counsell's replacement has some strong opinions on the way his predecessor is being treated.
Pat Murphy 'hates' hearing Counsell booed
When asked his opinion on Monday about Brewers fans' reaction to Counsell, Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy, who is close friends with the Chicago skipper, made it clear he wasn't supportive of the sentiment.
"I hate it," Murphy said, per Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s none of my business, but I know this: They never boo a bum. You’re getting booed, you’re good at something.
"I hate it because I know how much he loves Milwaukee. I know how much he loves this city. He loves this state. . . . (But) fans will be fans. They’re fanatics, so they do what they do, and people pile on and that type of thing. I think he’s above that, and he knows they never boo a bum.”
Counsell took a five-year, $40 million deal to manage the Cubs, making him the highest-paid manager in the sport. It was understandable based on finances alone, but that doesn't make it any more likely that Brewers fans will forgive him for the move.
However, Murphy still thinks it will blow over in due time.
“It doesn’t affect the great ones,” Murphy said. “I think the fans will come around someday. I do. I do.”
Brewers fans will have bigger things to worry about soon if Milwaukee keeps taking care of business. Counsell would only return to American Family Field this year if the Cubs win the next two elimination games.
