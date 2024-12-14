Phillies $42 Million All-Star Reliever Could Be Fit For Brewers After Devin Williams Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off a blockbuster trade on Friday with the New York Yankees. They shipped All-Star closer Devin Williams to the Bronx Bombers and brought back left-hander Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin.
However, while the Brewers still have a strong nucleus in place, they now are in need of a closer if they want to remain at the top of the National League Central, a division they won by 10 games over the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
Perhaps the Brewers could dive into the free agent market for some help. The Athletic lists reliever Carlos Estevez as one of the top available free agents, and he would be a perfect fit for the Brew Crew.
"An All-Star closer with the Angels in 2023, Estévez was even better in 2024. His strikeout rate dipped, but his walk rate plummeted, and he did a far better job at limiting runs. The Phillies traded for him at the deadline, and he finished the campaign with 26 saves, a 2.45 ERA, and 0.91 WHIP with 8.2 strikeouts and 2.0 walks per nine.
Estévez leans heavily on a 97-mph fastball and complements it with a slider and the occasional changeup. His strikeout rate has fluctuated over the years, and 2024 marked a significant improvement in his walk rate. He’s one of several free agent relievers who has experience as both a setup man and as a closer."
Estevez split 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. With Williams gone, it would make sense for the Brewers to target him. He shouldn't be too expensive, even for a small-market team such as Milwaukee.
We'll see if the Brewers decide to take a chance on him.
