Phillies Linked To Brewers Two-Time All-Star With Blockbuster Possible
The Philadelphia Phillies will be looking for bullpen help this offseason. Could that lead to a phone call with the Milwaukee Brewers?
Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024, and yet it looks like it may cut ties with superstar closer Devin Williams. The 30-year-old is a two-time All-Star and has a career 1.83 ERA across six big league seasons. Any team would be lucky to have him. Plus, he will make just over $8 million in 2025 so he isn't very expensive.
The Brewers have been in trade rumors and it does seem like a move could happen. Trade chatter only is going to grow and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed Williams on his list of top trade candidates for the offseason and mentioned the Phillies as a fit.
"Dating back to the beginning of 2020, there are two pitchers in all of baseball with at least 150 innings pitched and a sub-2.00 ERA: Emmanuel Clase (1.62 ERA in 289.1 IP) and Devin Williams (1.70 ERA in 222.0 IP)," Miller said. "Given Williams' vastly superior K/9 rate (14.6 to Clase's 8.7), one could easily make the case that he has been the most dominant relief pitcher over the past half-decade...
"Now for the fun part: Who wants him? It legitimately might be quicker to list the teams that wouldn't bother trying to acquire Williams, as even the contenders with an already-established closer wouldn't mind adding some elite depth to their bullpen. At the very least, the (Boston Red Sox), (Kansas City Royals), (Texas Rangers), Phillies, (San Francisco Giants), and (Arizona Diamondbacks) all have question marks at closer, and would be very interested in one year of Williams' services."
Philadelphia needs a boost in the bullpen and the Brewers have a star who could be available. It's not shocking they have been loosely mentioned as hypothetical trade partners.
More MLB: Brewers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Phillies $8 Million All-Star