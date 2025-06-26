Pirates' Paul Skenes Has Advice For Brewers Rookie Flamethrower
Paul Skenes isn't used to someone stealing his spotlight, but on Wednesday, that's exactly what happened.
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers faced off at American Family field, and in just the third start of his career, Milwaukee starter Jacob Misiorowski stole the show. The 23-year-old struck out eight Pittsburgh batters in five scoreless innings, earning the win and lowering his ERA to 1.13.
The 6-foot-6 Skenes is usually the harder thrower and more intimidating mound presence in any game he pitches. But the 6-foot-8 Misiorowski outdueled and outgunned him. Misiorowski threw 19 pitches over 100 miles per hour, topping out at a Brewers record of 102.4.
Clearly, Skenes was impressed. And the defending National League Rookie of the Year left some words of wisdom for the NL Central's newest fireballer
“Got to protect yourself, for lack of a better term for it,” Skenes said, per Ryan Herrera of MLB.com. “Obviously with the media, but I'm assuming if he walks around Milwaukee now, there are probably going to be more people that recognize him and all that.
"If he does what he's supposed to do and what everybody thinks he can do, it's not going away anytime soon. So, get used to it and find ways to find peace and that kind of thing with it."
It's only been three games, but Misiorowski has taken the league by storm. He's let up a grand total of three hits (and seven walks) in 16 innings. It took him 11 innings to give up a hit, and he only gave up two more of those on Wednesday.
Skenes, meanwhile, dropped to 4-7 on the season after giving up four earned runs in the second inning. He has a 2.12 ERA and might very well win the Cy Young Award, but that can't get his Pirates out of last place.
The two righties will surely face off again, and when they do, Misiorowski might have the upper hand. Because as his Brewers teammates showed on Wednesday, there's something special happening in Wisconsin these days.
More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Acquire '60-Hit, 60-Speed' Shortstop Next Month