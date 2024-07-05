Brewers Could Consider Trading For Young Hurler In Blockbuster Trade
It's no secret that the Milwaukee Brewers are looking to strengthen their rotation before the July 30 trade deadline, and one rising star from the Chicago White Sox should be the first name on their radar.
The White Sox are going to be selling at the trade deadline, and one of their most promising young stars should be available and would add a stellar arm to Milwaukee’s mediocre rotation.
Garrett Crochet has been a name that repeatedly comes up in trade conversations and would be a perfect fit in Milwaukee for not just a postseason run this year, but in years to come.
The 25-year-old has a 3.02 ERA with an incredible 141-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .198 batting average against and a 0.93 WHIP in 101 ⅓ innings pitched across 18 games this season.
Crochet is under team control through 2026 and has shown signs in his career that he will be an incredibly valuable addition to any team that can acquire the young fireballer.
If the Brewers are able to trade for the southpaw, not only would he be a valuable asset for this postseason but he would be a core member of the roster moving forward.
The unfortunate reality is that trading for Crochet is more than likely not a move the Brewers are going to make. The club has a history of being modest at the trade deadline, and likely won't want to lose young talent, even if the return value is high.
