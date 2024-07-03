Should The Brewers Look To Acquire A Former MVP Who Is Reportedly Available?
The Milwaukee Brewers should be looking to buy at the July 30 trade deadline, and one generational talent may be available to bolster their roster.
Often a player is rumored to be available who would make any cub have to consider trading for him, regardless of the cost. This is the case with a Chicago Cubs star who at only 28 years old has already accomplished so much in his career and is rumored to be shopped at the trade deadline.
"The Chicago Cubs didn't come into 2024 looking like potential sellers, but a lot can change when a team unexpectedly finds itself in last place," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote on Wednesday. "And if the cellar does force the Cubs to sell, Cody Bellinger may be among those wearing a different uniform on the other side of the July 30 trade deadline."
Bellinger is hitting .270 with 24 extra-base hits including nine home runs, 35 RBIs and a .750 OPS (109 OPS+) in 72 games this season.
While a talent like this does not become available often, Milwaukee already has a crowded outfield filled with talent and Rhys Hoskins occupying first base. Fortunately, Bellinger primarily handles center field duties and would be an upgrade over Blake Perkins.
While it would be interesting to add the 2019 National League MVP and two-time All-Star, he would come with a hefty price tag in terms of prospect capital and an intra-divisional trade is highly unlikely. The left-handed slugger has two years remaining on his three-year, $80 million deal that he signed in the offseason -- which includes player options after 2024 and 2025. Milwaukee would be unlikely to absorb that cost and Chicago would be weary of potentially giving a division rival a star for two and a half seasons.
The former World Series Champion is still playing at a high level and would certainly be an improvement to most rosters around the league, but he wouldn't be the most likely addition for Milwaukee.
