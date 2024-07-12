Brewers Listed As Possible Landing Spot For Former AL All-Star Amid Strong Season
The Milwaukee Brewers are on the hunt for an impactful starting pitcher to strengthen their rotation, and one report floated around a logical trade that would immediately bolster their pitching staff.
With the July 30 trade deadline right around the corner, trade speculations and hypotheticals are thrown around daily. Occasionally, a trade proposal that would make sense for both teams and could come to fruition is brought up.
"Realistic trade: Milwaukee sends right-handed pitcher Bradley Blalock to Toronto for left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote on Friday morning. "It's not exactly the CC Sabathia acquisition from 16 years ago, but it could be a key one for the Brewers, who are notably light on left-handed pitching."
Kikuchi has a 4.00 ERA with an impressive 111-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .267 batting average against and a 1.27 WHIP in 101 1/3 innings pitched across 19 games this season.
The 33-year-old would be able to eat innings for the Brewers down the stretch. Kikuchi would challenge Dallas Keuchel or Aaron Civale for a spot in the rotation -- likely supplanting the former, and could very well be the missing piece needed for a postseason run.
Blalock has a 4.52 ERA with a 55-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .249 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP in 65 2/3 innings pitched across 14 games for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers.
At just 23 years old, the righty would be an intriguing project for the Blue Jays if they are willing to part ways with Kikuchi, and Milwaukee could finally get the left-handed starting pitcher they have been searching for.
