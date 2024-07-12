Rockies Starting Pitcher Reportedly Available; Should Brewers Look To Acquire?
The Milwaukee Brewers already traded for two veteran pitchers, Dallas Keuchel and Aaron Civale, but their hunt for starting pitching will continue until the July 30 trade deadline.
With under three weeks until the deadline, clubs across the league want to finalize their rosters for a postseason run. One report suggested that the Colorado Rockies could have a firesale, and Milwaukee could scoop up a much-needed starting pitcher.
"Fill a glass three-fourths of the way with water then top it off with Jordan Montgomery concentrate. You'll have (Austin) Gomber," CBS Sports' R.J Anderson wrote on Monday morning "He's a no-frills lefty who doesn't do anything particularly well other than throw strikes. Hey, it's worked out OK for him, as he's pitched to a league-average park-adjusted ERA since the start of the 2023 season.
"Gomber has an additional year of team control remaining and ample experience in the bullpen, making him a potentially useful utility pitcher. If you squint, you can even see the potential for some pitch-usage alterations -- mostly in the form of further hiding his four-seam fastball -- that could boost his performance. Potential suitors: (Cleveland) Guardians, (Houston) Astros, Brewers."
The southpaw has a 4.61 ERA with a 67-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .269 batting average against and a 1.30 WHIP in 99 2/3 innings pitched across 18 games.
Realistically, this may not be a move the Brewers make. Gomber is around the same caliber player as Keuchel and Civale so the prospect capital required to trade for the southpaw would outweigh the reward brought in.
Keuchel has a 4.61 ERA with a 9-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .278 batting average against and a 1.68 WHIP while Civale has a 4.94 ERA with a 98-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .266 batting average against and a 1.38 WHIP.
On one hand, the Brewers are typically conservative and tend to make moves for players who fit into Gomber's profile -- such as Civale. Adding another innings eater to further bolster the rotation with depth amid an injury-laden season for the pitching staff makes sense.
However, if Brewers general manager Matt Arnold truly wanted to invest in this 2024 roster, he'd go out and get an impact player such as Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty (6-5, 3.13 ERA in 95 innings) or Chicago White Sox's Erick Fedde (7-3, 2.99 ERA in 111 1/3 innings) -- the latter of which would be around for 2025 as well.
