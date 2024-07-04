Brewers' Newly Acquired Hurler Expected To Make Return From IL Later This Month
The Milwaukee Brewers have been dealing with a significant amount of injuries this season, and have still managed to exceed expectations and hold on to the top spot in the National League Central.
Of the injuries sustained, a key member of the rotation is expected to return to action in the near future after being sidelined since May.
Joe Ross signed with Milwaukee in the offseason after spending the entirety of his career with the Washington Nationals and went to the 15-day injured list with a lower back sprain on May 21. The 31-year-old was then transferred to the 60-day IL on June 26 and is eyeing a return to action later this month according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Sunday.
Ross has a 4.50 ERA with a 65-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .255 batting average against and a 1.38 WHIP in 42 innings pitched across nine games this season.
The righty will provide a stable arm to a rotation that desperately needs backup, and could be a key part of a postseason run.
Although the Brewers rotation will greatly benefit from the return of Ross, more work would need to be done to strengthen the team's rotation. With the July 30 trade deadline looming, general manager Matt Arnold should be looking to make a splash.
