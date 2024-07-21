Brewers Reportedly Will Shake Up Bullpen Upon All-Star Closer's Imminent Return
The Milwaukee Brewers are sitting in the driver's seat of the National League Central but have the impending July 30 trade deadline looming -- ready to shake things up around Major League Baseball.
While the Brewers will certainly be buyers -- the degree of which is largely unknown -- they also have some notable reinforcements coming that will not cost top prospects: All-Star closer Devin Williams and left-handed starter DL Hall.
With Williams nearing a return, the Brewers have a tough decision to make with the closer role and reportedly are prepared to demote one of their best players from the most coveted spot in the bullpen.
"All-Star closer Devin Williams, who has been out all season with stress fractures in his back, has begun his rehab assignment and should be ready in a few weeks," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday. "He would resume in his role as closer while Trevor Megill, who saved 18 games in 20 opportunities, will return to his setup role."
Williams is one of the best relief pitchers in the world and has been stellar in save situations, converting 54 of 63 with a ridiculous 1.89 career ERA. There's no doubt he's deserving of the job.
However, it's hard to bump Megill down amid a season that should have garnered All-Star consideration. The right-hander has a 1.99 ERA with a 38-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .207 batting average against and a 1.01 WHIP in 31 2/3 innings this season. The aforementioned .900 save percentage also is notable.
Assuming Megill will be able to put any ego aside and understand how vital he still is, the Brewers bullpen could be scary good when Williams returns. Having a pair of sub-2.00 ERA relievers to close out games from the eighth inning on will be one of the bigger advantages in baseball with the postseason closing in.
