Brewers Swing Trade With Rockies For Flamethrowing Hurler To Bolster Bullpen
The Milwaukee Brewers boast one of the best bullpens in Major League Baseball and were expected to focus their attention on bulking up the rotation and possibly adding a left-handed bat with Christian Yelich on the shelf.
However, you can never have enough arms for a postseason run and the Brewers continue to bulk up their bullpen. The latest move is an intriguing one and will be paired with one of the most notable internal additions in the league.
"The Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring right-handed reliever Nick Mears from the Colorado Rockies," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Saturday. "Right-handed pitching prospects Bradley Blalock and Yujanjer Herrera are headed to the Rockies."
Mears is a very interesting addition, one that could be seen as move to bolster the future of the organization more than the present.
The 27-year-old has a disappointing 5.56 ERA with a 57-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .264 batting average against and a 1.50 WHIP in 45 1/3 innings across 41 appearances.
While his stats don't jump off the page, his underlying metrics are encouraging. For starters, the right-hander has a 2.59 FIP -- which is an indication of where his ERA should lie. His 3.00 expected ERA is further indication that his arsenal, led by a 96.7 mph fastball, should perform much better over time.
Mears has an elite fastball both in velocity and performance, a strong slider but his curveball has been decimated with a .372 batting average against. Getting out of the Colorado atmosphere will help increase break on his offspeed pitches, making him a very fun project.
The flame-thrower is under team control through 2027 and could be a high-leverage weapon in Milwaukee for years to come. His presence combined with the impending return of All-Star closer Devin William will take an already dominant bullpen over the top.
