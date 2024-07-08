Former Angels All-Star Could Be Trade Candidate To Bolster Brewers Bullpen
The Milwaukee Brewers' pitching problems stem from their lack of starting pitchers, but a trade for one of the better relievers on the market should not be ruled out.
With the July 30 trade deadline rapidly approaching, teams across the league will be looking to make acquisitions for their club in hopes of a better roster for the postseason.
Milwaukee is one of the few teams that isn't in dire need of relievers, but the Los Angeles Angels have a former All-Star that should be on the team's radar.
"The Angels are getting bombarded with interest for closer Carlos Estévez, who may be the best reliever available on the market," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on Sunday.
Estévez has a 2.89 ERA with a 28-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .192 batting average against and a 0.82 WHIP in 28 innings pitched across 28 games. He's also converted 16 saves in 19 opportunities. While the Brewers actively have a lockdown closer in Trevor Megill, it's always wise to find high-leverage options that are comfortable closing in a pinch.
The Brewers currently have the third-best bullpen in the majors with a team 3.29 ERA. Estévez would only fortify an already elite group.
The only flaw of acquiring the former All-Star is that he'd be joining an already right-handed heavy bullpen that could use another southpaw in the mix.
Milwaukee may need to act fast if they are looking to trade for Estévez given that Nightengale mentioned a high interest for the righty across the league. Starting pitching is the priority but there's nothing wrong with Brewers general manager Matt Arnold getting a little greedy at the deadline.
