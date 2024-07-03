How Brewers' Recently Acquired Former Cy Young Winner Fared In Organizational Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers have been in the driver's seat of the National League Central for the majority of the 2024 season, however, their pitching staff still desperately needs reinforcements.
The Brewers don’t have a ton of pitching talent in their prospect pool that is ready to be called up to the majors, and after all of the injuries sustained this season the club has been forced to look externally to strengthen their rotation.
2015 American League Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel was traded to Milwaukee by the Seattle Mariners to bolster the Brewers rotation amid an injury-riddled campaign.
In Keuchel’s first outing with the team, he allowed five earned runs on eight hits and a walk across four innings pitched. Although his performance wasn’t ideal, it was also the southpaw’s first major league outing this season.
His next go around went better, tossing 5 1/3 innings allowing four hits, two earned runs, struck out five and walked a pair of batters.
Keuchel went 7-4 with a 3.93 ERA, 45-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .245 batting average against and a 1.21 WHIP in 71 innings across 13 starts for Triple-A Tacoma this season.
The 36-year-old has shown that he can still eat some innings while Milwaukee awaits the return of some notable arms, regardless of his rough debut.
Trading for the veteran was a decent start, but if Milwaukee is serious about competing in the postseason the club will need to keep adding pieces and buy at the July 30 trade deadline.
