Red-Hot Brewers About To Get Superstar Reinforcement
The Milwaukee Brewers are the hottest team in baseball right now and there's a very real chance that this is the team that could end up winning it all by the time the fall gets here.
How about that? Dating back to the winter, insiders and pundits alike wrote this team off. But, here they are. The Brewers are 74-44 so far this season and are the top team in baseball, at least right now. The Brewers are riding a 10-game winning streak and one thing that makes this even more impressive is the fact that the club is doing it without outfielder Jackson Chourio.
He hasn't played in a game since July 30th. Chourio is dealing with a hamstring strain that initially the hope was wouldn't land him on the Injured List, but it was worst than initially hoped. Now, the Brewers are waiting to get him back and it sounds like it won't be long now.
Jackson Chourio injury update: When Brewers fans can expect young star to return
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that the young outfielder is running at 75 percent and could begin a rehab assignment in late August.
"Jackson Chourio is running up to 75 percent perceived intensity with no complaints and is in the midst of a throwing/hitting progression. The plan is to initiate a rehab assignment in late August," McCalvy said.
Before going down with his injury, Chourio was slashing .276/.311/.474 with 17 homers, 67 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 22 walks, 29 doubles, and 71 runs scored in 106 games played. When Chourio is at his best, he's a Most Valuable Player candidate-type player. He was hot before getting hurt. Despite his absence, the Brewers have been able to stay afloat, though. That's just a testament to the depth this organization has. When one person goes down, another steps up.
That has been the story of the season to this point and is why the Brewers are on pace to finish the season with their best record in franchise history. The Brewers are already hot. Imagine adding Chourio back to this lineup? Milwaukee is just going to get better as the seasons winds down. Hopefully, there aren't any setbacks and we're able to see him back on the field in late August or early September for the Brewers.
